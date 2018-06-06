Poll: Menendez Leads GOP Challenger in NJ Senate Race by Mere 4 Points

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-nj) Leads Likely Republican Challenger Bob Hugin By Just Four Points In A Potential General Election Matchup For The U.s. Senate Election This November In New Jersey, According To A New Poll.

Fairleigh Dickinson University released a poll on May 29 that shows, among registered New Jersey voters who have made up their minds, 28 percent have said they would vote for Menendez, while 24 percent said they would vote for the likely GOP nominee, retired pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin. A whopping 46 percent said they were undecided. The poll “was conducted by landline and cellular telephone May 16-May 21, 2018 using a random sample of registered voters in New Jersey aged 18 and older (N = 856). Results have a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.”

Felony public corruption charges against Menendez were dropped by the Department of Justice in January after the case against Menendez and co-defendant Dr. Salmon Melgen, heard in a federal court in New Jersey, ended in a mistrial in November. In April, a jury in a trial held in a federal court in Florida convicted Melgen of 67 felony counts of Medicare fraud.

“Senator Menendez’s recent federal trial and bipartisan admonishment by his Senate colleagues are clearly taking their toll. It’s not uncommon for incumbents to cruise to reelection, but these numbers suggest he’s going to have to woo voters like he hasn’t had to in a long time,” Krista Jenkins, director of the poll and professor of political science at Fairleigh Dickinson University, said in a statement released with the poll. – READ MORE

