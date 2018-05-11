Poll: Majority of Republicans say FBI is framing Trump

A majority of Republicans said President Trump is being framed by the FBI and the Department of Justice, according to a new poll from The Economist/YouGov released Wednesday.

When asked if Trump is being framed, 61 percent of Republicans said he is. Seventeen percent said he is not and 21 percent said they are not sure.

The number is dramatically different among Democrats, with only 7 percent believing Trump is facing a biased FBI that is framing him. The majority of Democrats — 78 percent — said he is not being framed.

One-fourth of independents said he is being framed, compared to the 39 percent who said he is not. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1