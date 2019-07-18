POLL: Majority of Hispanics approve of Trump tweets against ‘Squad’

President Trump is winning among Hispanics, at least according to a recent poll.

A YouGov daily survey from earlier this week found Trump’s incendiary tweets about “The Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — went over well with Hispanics.

A combined 52 percent of Hispanics found Trump’s tweet in which he encouraged the women to go back to home countries, fix them, and return “OK,” “Good,” or “Great.”

A combined 49 percent found the sentiments “Bad” or “Terrible.” – READ MORE