Poll: Majority of Facebook Users ‘Likely to Quit’ Over Privacy Concerns

A Rasmussen poll shows that 51 percent of Facebook users are “very” or “somewhat” likely to quit Facebook over privacy concerns.

Rasmussen, one of the most accurate pollsters in the 2016 presidential election, polled 639 Facebook users and found that the recent scandal currently embroiling the social media giant appears to be taking a toll on users’ trust.

Only 17 percent believe their “personal data” is “very” secure on Facebook, while 31 percent believe it is only “somewhat secure.” A full 48 percent believe it is either not “very secure” (31 percent) or “not at all secure” (17 percent).

When asked, “How likely are you to quit Facebook all together because of privacy concerns?,” a majority of 51 percent said “very” (16 percent) or “somewhat” likely (35 percent). – READ MORE

