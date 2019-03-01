Poll: Majority of Americans Favor a Border Wall over a Green New Deal

A Majority Of Americans Would Rather Have A Wall Sealing America’s Southern Border Than The Green New Deal, According To A Poll Released On Wednesday.

Fifty-one percent of Americans say that they would rather have a border wall on America’s southern border, compared to 31 percent who say that they want a Green New Deal, according to a poll released by Remington Research Group.

Republicans said that they would prefer a border wall by a 68-point margin, while Independents said that they would prefer a border wall by a two-to-one margin.

Overall, a majority of Americans, or 51 percent, said they oppose a Green New Deal, 51 percent of Democrats support the radical environmental program, while Republicans and Independents overwhelmingly oppose Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) idea outright. – READ MORE