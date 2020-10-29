Poll: Majority Believe Biden Knew About Son’s Foreign Business Ventures

Most likely voters believe Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was involved in his son’s foreign business deals, according to a Monday Rasmussen poll.

The survey found that 54 percent of likely voters believe that Joe Biden likely was “consulted about and perhaps even profited in” Hunter Biden’s foreign involvement in a Chinese company. Only 38 percent of respondents said it was unlikely the former vice president knew about his son’s affairs abroad.

The poll comes just days after one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners alleged that Joe Biden was privy to discussions in 2017 regarding his son’s dealings with CEFC China Energy Co., a Chinese oil company.

Ninety-five percent of President Donald Trump’s supporters believe it’s likely the elder Biden was at least informed of his son’s business ventures, compared with just 15 percent of Biden supporters. The report also found that 35 percent of likely voters believe Joe Biden is “less ethical” than most politicians, compared with 33 percent of respondents who believe he is more ethical. And while 45 percent of white respondents believe Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings, more than half of black respondents also said it was “very likely” that the former vice president knew about Hunter Biden’s work abroad. – READ MORE

