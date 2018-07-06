Poll: Liberals Hold Extreme Views on ‘Abolish ICE’

A Rasmussen Poll Shows That 36 Percent Of Democrats And 45 Percent Of Liberals Want To Abolish The U.s. Immigration And Customs Enforcement Agency, According To A Rasmussen Poll.

Fifty-two percent of Democrats and 65 percent of liberals also say “the government is too aggressive … in deporting those who are in this country illegally,” according to the poll.

That response is a big problem for Democratic politicians because the anti-ICE views are a huge outlier among voters, yet are thrilling the Democrats’ base in the primary elections. In a June 26 primary in New York, for example, Democratic leader Rep. Joe Crowley was beaten by a young anti-ICE candidate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In contrast, the Rasmussen poll of 1,000 likely voters shows that the views of swing voters are a close match to GOP voters.

Just 20 percent of swing-voters and 18 percent of Republicans support getting rid of the ICE agency, said the June 27-28 poll. Fifty-three percent of swing-voters and 69 percent of Republicans oppose “getting rid of ICE.”

Similarly, only 22 percent of African-Americans want to get rid of ICE, while 56 percent oppose getting rid of ICE. That is also a big problem for Democrats because blacks are a huge share of their base. – READ MORE

