POLL: Independents Disapprove Of Dems Treatment Of Kavanaugh By A Wide Margin

Not only have Republicans joined together in unity following the vicious battle to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, they also have the attention of independent voters who strongly disapprove of the way Democrats treated President Trump’s judicial nominee.

“Democrats may not be able to exploit this fact in the upcoming elections as much as they hope,” according to the Washington Examiner, “because the independent voters overwhelmingly disapprove of their own handling of the nomination by a 28-point margin, a new CNN/SSRS poll finds.”

The poll has more than a few conundrums, to say the least. On the one hand, just 41% wanted Kavanaugh confirmed compared to 51% who opposed him. However, opinions shifted regarding the Democrats’ treatment of the judge, with just 36% who approved of their egregious actions versus a healthy majority of 56% who disapproved.

“Republicans were at 55% disapproval and 35% approval,” reports the outlet. “A further breakdown finds that 58% of independents disapproved of the way the Democrats handled the nomination — compared to 30% who approved.”

In fairness, Independents also disapproved of Republicans, though the margin was smaller — 53% to 32%.- READ MORE

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family “on behalf of our nation” for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of “lies and deception” intent on derailing his confirmation.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump began. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Trump added that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.” A series of uncorroborated and disputed sexual misconduct allegations had threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and some top Democrats have floated further investigations and even possibly impeaching Kavanaugh.

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event Monday night flanked by Kavanaugh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh’s parents, wife, and two daughters – READ MORE