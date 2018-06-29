POLL: In One Month, Trump’s Approval Rating With Hispanics Soars 10 Points

A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill revealed something astonishing: not that President Trump’s approval continued to climb, resting at 47%, but that his approval rating among Hispanics soared a staggering 10 points in the last month.

Trump’s approval rating also climbed six points among Republicans and even four points among Democrats from where it stood last month.

That could be derived from this: The poll found 59% of Americans approved of how the government was handling its relationship with North Korea, and roughly 75% of those polled approved of Trump meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. – READ MORE

