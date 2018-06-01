Poll: How Do Fans Feel About The NFL’s Kneeling Ban? Good. ‘Big Fans’? Even Better.

Amid more player and pundit backlash over the NFL’s new “no kneeling” policy, Survey Monkey asked Americans how they felt about the league’s attempt to put the divisive National Anthem protests behind them. What they learned is that the league has the support of the majority of Americans — and the more die-hard the NFL fan, the more pro-kneeling ban they are.

In a survey of 1,795 Americans conducted May 24-25, Survey Monkey found that 54% approved of the NFL’s new policy, while 43% disapproved.

When the pollsters drilled down a little deeper, they found that approval of the policy increased the more hardcore the fan. Among those who described themselves as NFL fans (which was 53% of respondents), a slightly greater percentage agreed with the policy: 56% of either “casual” or “big” fans said they approved of the policy, while 42% disagreed.

Of the “big fans” (25% of respondents), an even higher percentage approved of the anthem protest ban: 59% approved, with just 40% disapproving.

About the same percentage (55%) of Americans who agree with the policy said they believe it’s fair for a team to be fined for a player’s actions, while a slightly higher percentage (57%) said allowing players to stay in the locker room during the performance of the National Anthem was an acceptable compromise. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1