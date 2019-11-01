POLL: Half say Trump will be re-elected — preference for majority of Congress a toss-up

A new poll from Suffolk University/USA Today shows more people are backing President Trump than Democrats running against him in 2020, a stat that’s increased amid a House impeachment investigation.

“In a match-up between President Trump and an unnamed Democratic nominee, Trump narrowly led, 41%-39%, with 10% supporting an unnamed third-party candidate. Another 10% were undecided,” USA Today reports.

“That was a shift, albeit one within the margin of error, from the August survey, when the unnamed Democrat held a narrow lead over Trump, 41%-39%.”

The majority of Americans also believe Trump will be elected president again in 2020.

“Despite the cloud of impeachment, overall those surveyed predicted by 50%-40% that the president in the end would claim a second term,” according to the news site.

Of the 1,000 registered voters surveyed by phone nationwide between Oct. 23 and 26, 46% approve of the president’s job performance, while 52% disapprove. – READ MORE