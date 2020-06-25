Poll: GOP Sees Path to Retake House Through Democrats’ Support for Defunding the Police, Socialism

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) released a memo Wednesday detailing a path Republicans can use to gain the House majority due to Democrats’ support for socialism and defunding the police.

The NRCC poll found Republicans have an advantage over Democrats in battleground districts, which will play a vital role in the GOP’s ability to retake the House majority.

The survey revealed a generic Republican candidate holds a one-point advantage over a generic Democrat candidate amongst swing voters in battleground districts.

The poll said Republicans’ strongest issue, the economy, is voters’ top concern. Twenty-three percent of voters say the economy and creating more jobs are the most important issues for Congress, compared to 20 percent that they would like to focus on corruption, and ten percent said tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Eleven percent said health care is the most important issue for Congress.

Fifty-percent of swing voters also approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, compared to 42 percent who disapprove. The NRCC memo emphasized they have not seen a decrease in swing voters’ approval of Trump’s handling of the economy.

Battleground districts swing voters are far less likely to vote for Democrats after hearing about the Democrats’ radical proposals, the NRCC wrote. – READ MORE

