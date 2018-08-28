Poll: GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter up by 8 points despite indictment

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) holds an 8-point lead over his Democratic opponent despite being indicted on charges of misusing campaign funds, according to a new poll.

A Survey USA poll published Monday found that among likely voters in California’s 50th District who were surveyed, 47 percent plan to vote for Hunter, compared to 39 percent who favor Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar, if they are the only two candidates on the ballot. President Trump won the district by 15 points in 2016.

Among Republicans, 77 percent of likely voters said that despite his indictment, they would vote for Hunter if the election was held today, the poll found.

Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted last week after being charged with misusing at least $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses. – READ MORE

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) arrived at a federal courthouse on Thursday, followed by dozens of protestors, to plead not guilty to charges of misusing campaign funds. Hunter, along with his wife, are accused of misspending more than a quarter of a million dollars for personal reasons including travel, video games, and rounds of tequila shots.

Among the accusations against him are allegations of disrespecting the military as part of his expense write-offs. In 2015, he is alleged to have bought “Hawaii shorts” but wrote it off as “golf balls for the Wounded Warriors,” an organization for injured veterans.

Congressman Duncan Hunter shows up to court for arraignment. I haven’t spotted wife yet @10News pic.twitter.com/i0GW7sGWNz — Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) August 23, 2018

Duncan Hunter walked into the courthouse this morning to chants of "lock him up." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/sdGMbUCRUg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2018

Hunter also allegedly tried to cover a personal trip to Italy as a business one by suggesting a visit to a Naval base. When the base denied the request for the certain days, Hunter said, “tell the Navy to go f*** themselves.” – READ MORE