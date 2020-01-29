Poll Gives Trump Best Economic Rating in Almost Twenty Years

While the president takes a hit on some issues in a Sunday Fox News poll, the most important issue finds him in fine shape.

55% give him positive marks on the economy, easily the most vital issue to voters right now. That’s the best poll number on the economy since 1991. The poll breaks down mostly on partisan lines. His job approval remains at 45%.

However the president is underwater, sometimes just barely, on guns, immigration, foreign policy, health care, government spending, race relations, and the environment. Again, very partisan breakdowns.

The worst mark is on the bellwether question of how things are going in the country, 56% are dissatisfied. That number can bite hard.