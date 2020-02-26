Poll From Black-Led PAC: Blacks Getting Fed Up With Democratic Party

A survey conducted by a political action committee that describes itself as an “independent, Black-led organization” revealed that more than half of their respondents felt that the Democratic Party is not responsive enough to their needs.

BlackPac states on its website : Black voters are the core of the modern progressive coalition. We engage our community around the issues that matter most from protecting our voting rights to a fair economy and quality schools for our children, to criminal justice reform and a healthcare system that works for everyone. We believe in talking to Black voters on these issues at their doors, in their neighborhoods, online, and by mail. We educate, register, and mobilize Black voters, and use our power to hold our elected representatives accountable.

According to Politico, “ … more than one-third of all black voters surveyed expressed a desire for ‘someone else’ to run. Given the option to vote for the Democratic nominee, Donald Trump or a third-party candidate, Trump and the third-party candidate each received 12 percent of support.”

Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC, asserted, “Black voters are extremely anxious right now about what’s happening in the country. It matters not the age category or people that live in rural or suburban communities. People are paying attention at a really high rate.” – READ MORE

