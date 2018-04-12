POLL: Despite Incessant Media Coverage, The Public Simply Doesn’t Care About Stormy Daniels

Despite heavy media coverage of President Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, the public does not think that the story is an “important issue.”

The poll, which was released Tuesday, shows that only 23 percent of Americans believe the alleged affair is an “important issue.”

The yawns cut across party lines, as even a majority — 51 percent — of Democrats do not think the story is important. A whopping 90 percent of Republicans and 79 percent of independent voters agreed it is not a big issue. – READ MORE

