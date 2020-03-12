POLL: Democrats Approve of Mitt Romney More Than Republicans

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) now enjoys a more favorable approval rating from Democrats than Republicans, according to a new Gallup poll.

The swing in public opinion comes after Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump on the abuse of power charge in the impeachment probe. Fifty-six percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners approved of Romney while just 23% of Republican and Republican leaners approved of him.

In 2012, when he ran for president as a Republican, Romney enjoyed 84% approval ratings from Republican and Republican-leaning voters. That same year, just 24% of Democrats and Democratic leaners approved of him. – read more

