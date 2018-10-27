Poll: Cruz up 6 points on O’Rourke in Texas Senate race

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has a 6-point edge over Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) in his bid for a second term in the Senate, according to a new University of Texas–Texas Tribune poll released Friday.

Cruz gets the support of 51 percent of likely Texas voters, while 45 percent support O’Rourke, 2 percent back Libertarian candidate Neal Dikeman and 2 percent said they would support another candidate.

O’Rourke, who has garnered national headlines for firing up Texas’s liberal voting blocs and making the race in the Lone Star State significantly more competitive than expected, has found success among independents. The congressman has a 12-point lead over Cruz among independent voters, with 51 percent saying they’d support the Democrat and 39 percent saying they’d support the incumbent senator.

However, Cruz’s attempts to paint O’Rourke as too liberal for Texas appear to be paying dividends. While 49 percent of Republicans said they had no opinion of the congressman in the UT–TT poll in June, only 9 percent say the same in the poll released Friday. And while 42 percent of Republicans from the June poll said they had an unfavorable opinion of O’Rourke, that number jumped to 83 percent in Friday’s poll. – READ MORE