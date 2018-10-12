Poll: Cruz holds 9-point lead over O’Rourke in Texas Senate race

Incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is maintaining his 9-point advantage over challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) in Texas’s Senate race, according to a new poll.

Cruz has the support of 54 percent of likely voters polled, while O’Rourke is backed by 45 percent with the election less than a month away, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released early Thursday. Cruz’s 9-point lead is identical to the edge he held in the same poll three weeks ago.

Before the two most recent Quinnipiac polls, surveys showed a tight contest, with Cruz typically holding a slight advantage.

Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a new statement that O’Rourke “has hit a wall.”

“Is the Beto bubble bursting or just hissing away with a slow leak? With less than four weeks until Election Day, Congressman Beto O’Rourke has hit a wall and remains the same nine points behind Sen. Ted Cruz as he was when Quinnipiac University polled the race last month,” Brown said. – READ MORE

Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s senate campaign was flagged by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Sunday for accepting “excessive” and “impermissible” donations.

The FEC notified O’Rourke that a preliminary review of his campaign’s July quarterly report showed contributions from one or more individuals with addresses outside of the United States. Donations were also made that “exceed the limit” determined by the federal government. O’Rourke has 45 days to respond. – READ MORE