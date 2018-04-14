Poll: America’s 10 Most Popular Governors Are All Republicans

The 10 most popular governors across the United States are all members of the Republican Party, according to a new survey.

NEW @MorningConsult GOVERNOR RANKINGS: For the first time, the country’s most unpopular governor is a Democrat. For the fifth consecutive quarter, the top 10 governors are all Republicans.https://t.co/4BmgsJoHbj… pic.twitter.com/BQkv2NCp7e — Cameron Analytica (@cameron_easley) April 12, 2018

Morning Consult on Thursday released a survey ranking the approval ratings of the nation’s governors in the first quarter of 2018. The survey asked registered voters in all 50 states to evaluate the job performance of their state’s chief executive from January to March of this year.

For the fifth quarter in a row, Republicans overwhelmingly dominated the rankings, taking the top 15 spots and scoring impressive popularity numbers in states like Vermont, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Hampshire, all of which Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R.) once again retained his spot atop the list, garnering an approval rating of 71 percent and a disapproval rating of 16 percent among Bay State residents. Baker is running for reelection this year and is heavily favored to secure another term.- READ MORE

