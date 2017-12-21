Poll: Americans Thrilled with Economy Boost but Reluctant to Give Trump Credit

A new poll shows that American voters are thrilled with the state of the economy, but are reluctant to give President Donald Trump credit.

Seventy-six percent of voters described their own financial situation as “excellent” or “good,” according to a Quinnipiac poll and 63 percent and say the nation’s economy is “excellent” or “good.”

That’s good news for the Trump administration, however, voters are split as to who deserves most of the credit.

Forty-five percent of voters say former President Barack Obama deserves credit while 43 percent say President Donald Trump is responsible.- READ MORE

