Poll: Americans Think News Industry is Headed in the Wrong Direction

A majority of Americans, 56 percent, say the news industry is headed in the wrong direction while 42 percent say it’s heading in the right direction, according to a new report by the Media Insight Project, a joint initiative of the American Press Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

In the age of anonymous sourcing, the survey of more than 2,000 people in the general public found 68 percent say they want journalists to offer more information about the sources or evidence cited in a story.

The survey interviewed 1,127 journalists and found that “Journalists also view the media’s direction more negatively than positively. Sixty-one percent say that the news industry is headed in the wrong direction.”

“Views about the direction of the media correspond with trust,” Nieman Lab reported. “While 73 percent of those who trust the news media generally say the media is headed in the right direction, 92 percent of those who say it is untrustworthy think the media is headed in the wrong direction.” – READ MORE

