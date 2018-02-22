POLL: Americans Are More Satisfied With Their Country Than They Have Been In A Decade

Americans are more satisfied with the United States’ place in the world now than they have been in more than a decade, according to a new poll from Gallup — and that number has grown by more than 10% in the past year alone.

According to the respected polling company, 45% of Americans “are satisfied with the position of the United States in the world,” up 13 points from January of 2017 and, coincidentally, a 13-year high.

Gallup is quick to point out that only 29% of Americans think that President Donald Trump is “respected” by other nations and world leaders, but it’s clear that Americans don’t seem to believe that particular character trait is a negative one.- READ MORE

