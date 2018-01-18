Poll: Most Americans Can’t Think Of An Objective News Source

Less than half of Americans can think of an objective news source, according to a Gallup/Knight Foundation survey released Tuesday.

Only 44 percent of those polled could think of a non-biased media outlet, with 51 percent saying they were unable to come up with one. Of those who could conjure up an idea, Fox News was the top-cited network by far, named 24 percent of the time. CNN came in second place at 13 percent, and NPR third at 10 percent.

Individuals who identify as “very liberal” were more likely to name an organization that they deem objective, as were those who held postgraduate degrees. Fifty-one percent of Democrats could think of an example, compared to only 42 percent of Republicans. Independents were the least likely at 40 percent. – READ MORE

President Trump revealed the winners of his self-proclaimed ‘Fake News’ awards Wednesday night on Twitter with The New York Times topping the list.

Fake News Awards tally CNN: 4

NYT: 2

ABC, Time, WaPo, Newseek: 1 each — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) January 18, 2018

Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The official website is currently down, we have the archived link HERE or view the full results below.

The website in Trump’s tweet was originally down, most likely due to the site being flooded with visitors.

This is a developing story.

When I tried to follow up on this in the Oval Office, Trump told me to get "out." We then went to the Roosevelt Room where WH aides obstructed us from asking questions. https://t.co/vuEIv1jvso — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

Ah, now we know who Trump was telling to "get out." https://t.co/MYARnbLBA1 — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) January 16, 2018

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing. The majority of the questions were about the new tax bill and Walmart’s recent announcement it will raise its minimum wage and hand out bonuses.

But there was one moment that stood out.

CNN’s Jim Acosta went back to President Donald Trump and the criticism of his tweets. Acosta explained that many people have connected the dots between Trump watching “Fox & Friends” and the timing of his tweets around the topics it discusses.

“There are folks out there that said there is a cause and effect, that he watches something on ‘Fox & friends’ and then he tweets about it. Is that what happened this morning; does that go on?” he asked. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a briefing, and most of the questions were directed toward an event that happened just prior.

President Donald Trump invited the press into a bipartisan meeting at the White House between nearly two dozen members of Congress to discuss a solution to immigration.

The meeting was made public to the press for nearly 45 minutes, which is something we’ve never seen before. They discussed the border wall being a requirement in order to make a deal on extending legal status for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

CNN’s Jim Acosta then asked about this deal in the press briefing. He asked if the “wall has to be part of a deal in order for these Dreamers to have protection,” and Sanders confirmed that border security “has to be part of the process.” – READ MORE