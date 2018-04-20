Poll: Almost two-thirds of Texas voters support legal recreational marijuana

Nearly two-thirds of Texas voters support legalizing recreational marijuana, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Sixty-one percent of respondents in the poll said they were in favor of allowing the legal possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

Almost every demographic in the poll backed recreational marijuana, with the exception of Republicans and voters over the age of 65.

"Texans are not much different than voters in other parts of the country. They support almost 2-to-1 the idea of allowing small amounts of marijuana for personal use," Peter Brown, the assistant director of the poll, said in a statement.