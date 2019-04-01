Poll: Almost Two-Thirds Of Democrats Reject Mueller Finding No Collusion

Nearly two-thirds of registered Democrats reject special counsel Robert Mueller’s finding of no collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a Washington Post-Schar School poll found.

“The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” Attorney General William Barr revealed in a March 24 letter to Congress.

Mueller’s report, as quoted by Barr, said the investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

But just 31 percent of Democrats accept Mueller’s collusion conclusion while 62 percent rejected it, according to the poll, released Saturday.

Among Republicans, 79 percent said they accepted Mueller’s collusion conclusion, while 18 percent said they don’t accept it, the poll found.

Independents split 52-40 percent in favor of accepting Mueller’s lack of collusion evidence, the poll found.

The poll was conducted over telephone March 26 to 29, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Previous polls have found Democrats similarly slow to accept other aspects of the 2016 election.

Polling conducted by YouGov in 2017 and 2018 found a majority of Democrats believe Russia tampered with vote counts in order to help Trump win the 2016 election.

There is no evidence to support that conspiracy theory.

