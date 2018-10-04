POLL: AFTER REALIZING FORD’S ALLEGATIONS WEREN’T CORROBORATED, A MAJORITY OF VOTERS FAVOR KAVANAUGH

The most recent Harvard-Harris poll suggests that Americans who know the facts of the Kavanaugh case favor his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The poll measured the responses of 1330 registered voters on September 29–30, just after Ford and Kavanaugh both testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the initial numbers suggested that most Americans opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Without any qualification, 44 percent said that Kavanaugh’s nomination should be rejected and 37 percent said that it should be accepted.

But those numbers changed dramatically to 57 percent in favor of confirmation when those same voters were informed that none of the allegations against Kavanaugh had been corroborated. If the current FBI investigation does not return with any corroboration of those allegations, the number in favor rises to 60 percent.- READ MORE

The nation is paying close attention to the ongoing controversy surrounding the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday finds that most voters now agree that the process has turned shameful — including a surprising number of Democrats.

“In addition, 77 percent of Republicans and 51 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party agree that Kavanaugh’s confirmation process has become a national disgrace,” the pollster said. “Even among Democrats, whose senators have been leading the charge against the nominee, 40 percent agree with Kavanaugh’s statement, and only slightly more (43 percent) disagree.”

The poll of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted Oct. 1-2. – READ MORE