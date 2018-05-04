Poll: 77% say Mueller wants to ‘take Trump down’

A sizable majority in a new poll are expressing frustration and disgust with Congress, the Supreme Court and special Russia investigator Robert Mueller who they believe is gunning to take down President Trump.

The survey of advocates for the Convention of States group that is urging for limits on Washington’s power found that 77 percent believe that there is no evidence of “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Moscow and that Mueller is “looking to take the POTUS down.”

The poll of 94,021 is the latest showing the national split over Mueller’s probe and the so-called “swamp,” and is a strong endorsement from those backing a strict reading of the Constitution of Trump’s claims that he is the subject of a “witch hunt.”

The Convention of States has been pushing for states to call for a convention under Article V of the Constitution. It would allow states to make amendments to the Constitution that “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials.” It takes 34 states. Some 12 have already OK’d a convention and most are considering the proposal.- READ MORE

