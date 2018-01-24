Poll: 72 Percent Of Hispanics Want Merit-Based Immigration Over Chain Migration

While Democratic politicians have attacked President Trump as racist for his plan to move America away from a family-based chain migration system and towards a merit-based immigration system, it turns out that Hispanic voters agree with the president.

Just under three-quarters of Hispanic voters say that America’s immigration system should be merit-based rather than family-based, according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll.

The survey found that 72 percent of Hispanic voters say immigration policy “should be based on a person’s ability to contribute to America as measured by their education and skills,” rather than “based on a person having relatives in the U.S.” – READ MORE

A growing anti-Trump sentiment in Mexico has fueled the rise of the leftist presidential candidate who polls now show as the front-runner in Mexico’s upcoming 2018 presidential election, according to Reuters.

In 2015, Mexicans held a favorable view of the United States by a margin of 66 percent compared to only 29 percent unfavorable. As of October 2017, that had shifted to 65 percent unfavorable and 30 percent favorable.

Enter Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement, a veteran politician who has vowed to “put [Trump] in his place.”

While other candidates have tried to establish strong positions against Trump, Lopez Obrador benefits most because the Mexican left has already staked out that position.

“The feeling’s there: you trusted these guys (the United States), and they turned on you like the left have been saying for God knows how long,” said former federal congressman Agustin Barrios Gomez. “And that plays to Andres Manuel’s strengths because he doesn’t have to say anything.” – READ MORE

More than two dozen bodies, some of which were dismembered, were found buried in a Mexican sugarcane field and authorities said Wednesday that they believe the deaths were drug-related.

Four graves containing the remains of 33 people were located in the township of Xalisco, part of the state of Nayarit. The area is known as a base for a black-tar heroin trafficking ring. The first pit contained the remains of nine bodies and trained dogs led searchers to three other pits nearby.

The gruesome findings follow an ongoing power struggle between drug gangs in the area after the March arrest of Edgar Veytia, the former state attorney general, who faces U.S. charges of drug smuggling.

“The assumption is that these were people who were involved with one of the various criminal groups, but I can’t say which one,” current state Attorney General Petronilo Diaz said, referring to the bodies in the graves. – READ MORE