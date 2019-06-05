Poll: 71 percent say gun violence a ‘major problem’ government should address

Most voters think the government needs to address gun violence, including a majority of those living in gun-owning households.

Seventy-one percent of registered voters say gun violence is a major problem that needs attention from the government, according to the latest Fox News Poll. The only issue tested that voters are more concerned about is the opioid addiction crisis, with 79 percent saying it’s a major problem. About two-thirds, 65 percent, say the same of climate change.

NRA RESPONDS TO GILLIBRAND PUTDOWN BY POSTING HER 2008 LETTER PRAISING GUN RIGHTS GROUP

The poll, conducted May 11-14, was completed before Friday’s mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, where 13 people were killed including the gunman. It was the deadliest mass shooting since November when a gunman killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., before killing himself.

Majorities across the board agree gun violence is a significant issue the government should work on, including those in households with a gun (64 percent), Democrats (89 percent), independents (58 percent), Republicans (54 percent), men (68 percent), women (75 percent), voters under age 45 (69 percent) and those 45 and over (73 percent), whites (68 percent) and nonwhites (82 percent).


