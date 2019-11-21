Poll: 65 Percent of Americans Say Impeachment Hearings Won’t Change View of Trump

A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll shows that a majority of Americans won’t change their view of President Donald Trump and, in turn, their support for him, with 65 percent responding that the ongoing impeachment hearings will have no impact.

Only 30 percent said a change of mind was a possibility.

Americans are evenly split on their support or lack thereof for impeaching the president and removing him from office – 45 percent in support and 44 percent against.

NPR reported on its poll and the impeachment inquiry, which was officially launched after a “whistleblower” came forward to sound alarms about Trump allegedly pressuring the newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden and his dealings with a Ukrainian oil company – READ MORE