Poll: 63 Percent of Voters Expect a Trump Victory in 2020

As President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains stable, an increasing amount of voters say he is “somewhat likely” to be re-elected as president, according to a survey.

Scott Rasmussen’s latest 2020 poll revealed 63 percent of American voters believe President Trump will serve a second term in the White House, which is up 17 percentage points from February.

“The president’s job approval rating has also remained stable throughout the year,” Rasmussen stated in a daily memo. “Despite that stability, the number who believe it’s likely that the president will be re-elected has grown every month.”

He added, “In August, 63 percent say President Trump is at least somewhat likely to be re-elected, up from 46 percent in February.” – READ MORE