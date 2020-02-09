POLL: 62% of NH Dems prefer meteor strike ‘extinguishing all human life’ to Trump re-election!

By nearly a 2-to-1 margin, Democrats in New Hampshire would prefer all humanity being wiped off the earth by a meteor than President Trump being re-elected.

And they call conservatives nuts.

UMass Lowell poll: 62% of New Hampshire Democrats would rather see a giant meteor strike the earth and extinguish all human life than see President Trump get re-elected. pic.twitter.com/YAoXyP1I1Q — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 7, 2020

The poll, conducted by UMass-Lowell, finds by a 62 percent to 38 percent spread, New Hampshire Dems hope “A giant meteor strikes the earth, extinguishing all human life,” to “Donald Trump wins re-election. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --