POLL: 62% of NH Dems prefer meteor strike ‘extinguishing all human life’ to Trump re-election!

By nearly a 2-to-1 margin, Democrats in New Hampshire would prefer all humanity being wiped off the earth by a meteor than President Trump being re-elected.

And they call conservatives nuts.

The poll, conducted by UMass-Lowell, finds by a 62 percent to 38 percent spread, New Hampshire Dems hope “A giant meteor strikes the earth, extinguishing all human life,” to “Donald Trump wins re-election. – READ MORE

