Poll: 60 Percent of Likely Voters Want to End ‘Visa Lottery’ Responsible for Importing NYC Terror Suspect

Roughly three in five likely American voters say the Diversity Visa Lottery program that imports 50,000 random foreign nationals every year to the United States should end.

Under the Visa Lottery program, championed by former Sen. Ted Kennedy and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the U.S. randomly gives out 50,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorism problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan. Winners have undergone only minor screening from immigration officials, even when their ideology is hostile to American laws and culture.

A new poll by Pulse Opinion Research shows overwhelming support among Americans for eliminating the Visa Lottery, with 60 percent saying the program should be ended. Less than 30 percent of likely voters said the Visa Lottery should remain in place. Another 11 percent said they were “not sure.”

The poll revealing widespread support for ending the Visa Lottery comes as President Trump has said that he wants the program ended immediately following two terrorist attacks in which both terror suspects were either directly or indirectly beneficiaries of the Visa Lottery. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *