Poll: 57 Percent of Americans Believe They Have Less Personal Freedom Today than Before Coronavirus

A Wednesday poll indicates 57 percent of Americans believe they have less personal freedom today than before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trafalgar Group asked respondents, “Do you believe Americans have as much personal freedom today as we did before the COVID-19 pandemic?”

Nearly 57 percent said they have less personal freedom today, while nearly 36 percent said their freedom has remained the same.

The mistrust of the federal government’s coronavirus response comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins reportedly refused former President Donald Trump’s order to cancel virus research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) connected to the Wuhan Lab.

Meanwhile, federal government investigators launched an investigation June 15 into how the NIH “manages and monitors” its ongoing grant program to foreign labs, such as the one in Wuhan. – READ MORE

