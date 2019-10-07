Poll: 57% Americans Support Probe of Biden and Son’s Ukraine, China Actions

A new poll showed that 57 percent of respondents support a Justice Department probe on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden regarding their actions in Ukraine and China.

Only 37 percent of respondents were against investigating them, according to the new poll by Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP, published on Friday.

Should DOJ investigate Joe Biden and his son regarding Ukraine and China?

Yes 57%

No 37% IBD/TIPP 9/26-10/3https://t.co/ejniZjjg1J pic.twitter.com/zY4OEYUepP — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 6, 2019

The poll showed that the recent headlines on Ukraine, surrounding President Donald Trump’s calls for the Bidens to be investigated and the Democrats’ push to impeach him over those calls, are having a negative impact on the former vice president.

The poll also showed that as a result of the Ukraine issue, eight percent said they were more likely to vote for Biden, while 23 percent said they were more likely to vote against him.

The former vice president's son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company and was paid $50,000 a month for no discernible work while his father was tasked with overseeing Ukraine for the White House.