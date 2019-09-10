Poll: 28 percent of Democrats say being NRA member should be illegal

According to a new Rasmussen poll, 28 percent of Democrats said being a National Rifle Association member should be illegal.

The survey results of 1,000 likely voters released Monday also found that 32 percent of Democrats said the NRA should be declared a terrorist organization in the communities where they live.

As for Republicans, 14 percent agree with deeming the NRA a terrorist organization, and 15 percent said being an NRA member should be illegal, the poll found.

Among all likely voters, 47 percent say NRA members are less likely to commit a gun crime while 13 percent of all voters — and only 17 percent of Democrats — said they're more likely, the poll noted. In addition, 57 percent of all Americans say stricter enforcement of existing gun control laws is more important than creating new gun control laws, the poll found.