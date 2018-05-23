PolitiFact Takedown Of Trump ‘Wires Tapped’ Tweets Crumbles

The Times referred to the spy as an informant, but it provided a lengthy account of how the intelligence services were politicized to attack the Trump campaign. The Post further reported on the spy’s “months-long pattern of seeking out and meeting three different Trump campaign officials.”

But on PolitiFact, the accusation by President Trump that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped and otherwise surveilled him continues to be labeled unambiguously as “false.”

On Mar. 21, 2017, PolitiFact published a timeline of Trump’s accusation and the blowback. It not only rated all the president’s claims false, it labeled reports about the claim as false.

The first entry in the timeline is dated Mar. 4, 2017.

“Trump writes that he ‘just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!’ He doesn’t provide evidence.”

It addresses the president’s next tweet: “How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

It was false because Obama’s spokesman said so. It quoted the spokesman, Kevin Lewis, as saying, “neither Barack Obama nor any White House official under Obama ever ordered surveillance of any U.S. citizen. Lewis said the Obama administration’s ‘cardinal rule’ was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1