PolitiFact: O’Rourke Falsely Claimed He Doesn’t Want to Confiscate Guns (VIDEO)

PolitiFact labeled 2020 Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s recent claim that he did not call for gun confiscation “False” in a fact check Monday.

“O’Rourke has said ‘yes’ and ‘hell, yes’ when asked about confiscating assault-style weapons,” PolitiFact‘s Tom Kertscher wrote. “And his mandatory buyback proposes taking those weapons from people, even if it involves a purchase. We rate O’Rourke’s claim that he is ‘not talking about confiscating anybody’s guns’ as False.”

O’Rourke has called for mandatory buybacks of AR-15s and AK-47s, and said he would send police offers to seize guns from owners who did not comply.

Yet he disagreed when Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, characterized his plan last week as the “confiscation of guns.” – READ MORE