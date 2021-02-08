‘Politics Isn’t About The Worship Of One Dude’: Sasse Says As He Faces Censure Attempt For Criticizing Trump

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse faces a possible censure by Nebraska’s Republican Party, according to Fox News.

Sasse has criticized former President Donald Trump over his election fraud claims and blaming Trump for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Sasse has been censured by his party once before due to his refusal to support Trump, Fox News reported.

“You are welcome to censure me again, but let’s be clear about why this is happening,” said Sasse in a video released Thursday. “It’s because I still believe, as you used to, that politics isn’t about the weird worship of one dude.” The video addressed the members of the Republican State Central Committee.

He continued, “The anger in this state party has never been about me violating principle or abandoning conservative policy-I’m one of the most conservative voters in the Senate-the anger’s about me not bending the knee to one guy. Personality cults aren’t conservative. Lying that an election has been stolen is not conservative. Acting like politics is a religion, it isn’t conservative.”

Listen to this message from @BenSasse to his state party central committee, which is threatening to censure him for rejecting Trump’s election lies. This is leadership. “We’re gonna have to choose between conservatism and madness…”https://t.co/OOJQMaZxyx — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) February 5, 2021

The central committee plans to meet on Feb. 13 where they may pass a censure resolution, according to Fox News. Two county GOP committees have already censured Sasse.

The Nebraska Republicans told Fox News that they invited Sasse to attend the committee meeting but he denied. In response to Sasse’s video, Fox News interviewed an anonymous Republican strategist who criticized Sasse’s response.

“The video speaks for itself. It is sort of a harsh response in my perspective and seems like it’s intended to inflame rather than to unify or moderate tensions,” the strategist told Fox News.

Sasse along with four other Republican senators and the Senate Democrats voted against Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s efforts to declare Trump’s impeachment unconstitutional.

The Wyoming and Arizona GOP are in the process of censuring Republicans from their states, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for their refusal to defend Trump, according to Fox News.