Politico Says the Buzz Is Building for an AOC Presidential Run

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) work as a surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is prompting buzz about a future presidential run of her own, Politico is reporting.

“As she’s drawn massive crowds,” the outlet fawns, “progressive insiders and activists are increasingly whispering about Ocasio-Cortez inheriting the movement one day — and running for the White House with it behind her.”

While offering numerous socialist sources as evidence that the outlet believes AOC is the new leader of the Democrat Party, the first tangible evidence offered of someone actually wanting her in the White House is … a chiropractor.

Politico’s piece begins with a screaming headline: “AOC for president? The buzz has begun.”