Politico Dismisses Joe Biden’s ‘Hands-iness’ with Children

In The Desperate Hope That Countless Photos And Videos Of Former Vice President Joe Biden’s “handsi-ness” With Women And Children Can Be Wished Away, The Far-left Politico Published Alengthy Piece Monday Dismissing The Problem.

The overall piece is a typical overlong, Politico blah-blah-blah about how Biden is the frontrunner to challenge Trump in 2020 and that his real problem is not his “handsi-ness,” but that he is not far enough to the left. Politico’s primary concern is that Biden is “too cozy with Wall Street” and a “septuagenarian white male.”

Politico then offers Biden some advice on how to overcome the Wall Street problem. But this is the most interesting paragraph…

Trump would also provide cover for another often-discussed Biden drawback: the overly familiar mannerisms that seem terribly out of place in the #MeToo era. Next to Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tapes and the litany of sexual misconduct charges levied against the president, Biden’s hands-iness barely registers.

To begin with, while it is sometimes difficult to remember after reading its content, Politico poses as a neutral news outlet. Therefore, Politico wrist-flicking the "The Adventures of Creepy Joe Biden: Serial Young Girl-Toucher" is yet another laughable act of bias.