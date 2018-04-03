Politico Compares Trump to Communist Butcher Nicolae Ceausescu

A new piece by Politico likened President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Veterans Administration to the choice the late Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu made in the early 1970s to lead his nation’s health ministry.

Trump announced last week the he was replacing VA Secretary David Shulkin with White House physician Adm. Ronny Jackson.

Romania’s Nicolae Ceausescu put his personal doctor in charge of the ministry of health. It did not go well. https://t.co/t2gYsoLiTU pic.twitter.com/SWoieMoOqa — POLITICO (@politico) April 2, 2018

Romanian born professors Marius Stan of the University of Bucharest and Vladimir Tismaneanu of the University of Maryland argued in an op-ed for Politico that the VA system could end up like Romania’s Ministry of Health under the communist Ceausescu.

They noted the dictator, like Trump, appointed a physician, Theodor Burghele, to run the agency.

The authors explained that Burghele had no management experience, and after three short years he resigned not able to effectively oversee his charge. – READ MORE

