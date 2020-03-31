Politicians Are Seizing Virtually Unlimited Power. Do You Think They’re Ever Going To Relinquish It?

Over the weekend, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that “synagogues” and “churches” that disobey his order to remain shut down may be closed permanently as punishment. One can’t help but notice that the good mayor conspicuously omitted one type of worship facility from this dire warning. But whether mosques are exempt or not, the bigger issue is that Bill de Blasio certainly does not have the authority to permanently close places of worship as a punitive measure for defying his commands. He has the word “mayor” in front of his name, not “sultan” or “king” or “supreme leader.” And the First Amendment still exists, even if he’d prefer to pretend otherwise.

But this is just one example of government officials seizing power that does not belong to them. And it’s not only happening in the United States. Over in the UK, police are setting up checkpoints to questions drivers about where they’re going and why. Those deemed to be engaged in “non-essential” travel will be fined. Some UK police departments have gone so far as to deploy drones to track and follow non-essential joggers, hikers, and dog walkers.

Back in the states, the power-drunk Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, has decreed that residents may only walk outside for short periods of time. The following is an actual sentence uttered by this person: “Outside is for a brief respite, not for 5Ks.” Yes, Mayor Lightfoot has decided what “outside” is “for,” and anyone who uses “outside” for any reason that does not accord with her wishes will face legal penalties.

In Howard County, Indiana, the local Board of Commissioners has decided that even the so-called “essential” businesses are being given far too much leeway. An edict has therefore been passed down that essential businesses may only sell items that the Board of Commissioners has deemed essential. All jewelry, home decor, toys, games, carpets, rugs, furniture, craft supplies, paint, and electronics must be taped off. Businesses may not sell those items and residents may not purchase them for the foreseeable future. – READ MORE

