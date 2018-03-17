Political Sloths, Washed-Up Bureaucrats and B-List Lawmakers Rush to Defend Disgraced Andrew McCabe; Here Are Their Nonsensical Rants

If you’ve been sleeping off Happy Hour and didn’t know yet, Andrew McCabe was fired last night from the FBI.

That has triggered a number of political lightweights and bureaucratic scofflaws who likely should be or should have been fired too.

Birds of a feather.

But keep in mind that the majority of the usual complainers and D.C. blabbermouths have gone dark since McCabe’s firing. Perhaps they are contacting their own lawyers.

In the absence of the IG report, it’s impossible to evaluate the merits of this harsh treatment of a 21-year FBI professional. That it comes after the President urged the DOJ to deprive McCabe of his pension, and after his testimony, gives the action an odious taint. https://t.co/rpZqqxFp4u — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 17, 2018

Analyze McCabe firing on two levels: the substance and the timing. We don’t know enough about the substance yet. The timing appears cruel and a cave that compromised DOJ independence to please an increasingly erratic President who should’ve played no role here. This is dangerous — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 17, 2018

Firing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe on a Friday night is an attack on law enforcement staggering in both its cowardice and vindictiveness. The White House will stop at nothing to discredit the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.https://t.co/D2MtylDRuO pic.twitter.com/NaPgnTjNy8 — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) March 17, 2018

This firing of McCabe may be unlawful, and the public deserves to know exactly how Attorney General Sessions arrived at this decision, if it indeed was his decision. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 17, 2018

Having interviewed Andrew McCabe at a closed door Judiciary Committee Hearing, I am unpersuaded that the drastic action taken against was warranted and it appears to be excessive and likely vindictive. #McCabeFired @HouseJudDems @HouseDemocrats — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) March 17, 2018

I’d just like to point out the irony of Jeff “I don’t recall” Session up on his high horse about McCabe “lacking candor under oath.” — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 17, 2018

This reckless attitude towards Americans’ lives and careers is exactly why this man should not be President. Mr. McCabe, if you need a federal job for a few days, give me a call. We value servant leadership around here. — Rep. Tim Walz (@RepTimWalz) March 17, 2018

POTUS appearing to interfere in a disciplinary process for career officials is dangerous. Due process protections for career feds ensure that politicians don’t interfere in activities that should be carried out objectively, like criminal investigations and other functions /1 https://t.co/Jh6ljQNwnm — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 17, 2018

I interviewed Andrew McCabe during a closed door Judiciary Committee Hearing. You should read his statement below. I believe him. But even if you disagree, the punishment he is receiving is far out of proportion to his 21 years of service. McCabe will win his appeal. https://t.co/B3DZhETPs7 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 17, 2018

The firing of Deputy Director McCabe is wrong – plain and simple. — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) March 17, 2018

