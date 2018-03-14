Politics
Political pundit Mary Matalin does complete 180: Trump is so outstanding I can ‘die happy now’
Political consultant Mary Matalin told PJ Media that President Donald Trump has done such an outstanding job she can “die happy now.”
“I think he’s stunning; he’s a paradigmatic shift because, for him, I think, it’s an isolated paradigm shift. I don’t think anybody else can do it because everybody else who thinks they know about politics impedes their own forward motion by saying it can’t be done. He doesn’t have that gene –everything can be done,” Matalin said.
“Everything is possible, and guess what? He has proved that it is. Do you know how many years, decades, I worked on tax reform? He did it like that; changing people’s lives. Do you know how long we all ran against Obamacare?…The less reported is the most significant for the economy…regulatory relief,” she explained.
“…He did what he said he was going to do and he is doing things he never imagined he would have to, so that’s really hard to do with a staff that was not quite seasoned – it’s just sheer force of will and force of personality. I think he’s doing great. He’s doing really great. I can die happy now. I was really worried about it,” Matalin said. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Political consultant Mary Matalin told PJ Media that President Donald Trump has done such an outstanding job she can “die happy now.” Matalin left the Republican Party and registered as a Libertarian in 2016. She told PJ Media: I always thought, as Reagan did, that libertarianism was central to conservatism. I have the same philosophy…