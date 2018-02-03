Police warn of new scam targeting Netflix customers

Netflix users, beware of new scam designed to steal your personal information.

Several customers have received a suspicious email claiming their account will be deactivated unless they update their billing information, according to the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Police Department.

Customers are then prompted to click a link to enter their information, including a credit card number. However, the users are never redirected to the official Netflix website, which is a red flag.

Authorities said this is not a legitimate alert from Netflix. Instead, it’s a phishing scam that can compromise a person’s identity if the information is disclosed. – READ MORE

