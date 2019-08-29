Police Want to Know: Who Defaced a 9/11 First Responders Monument in Upstate New York?

Disrespect the American flag, trash the cops, and run wild in the streets because politicians have handcuffed the police after vilifying them.

After all of this, what do we expect?

This past Tuesday, vandals went after a 9/11 memorial that had been put up in honor of first responders in New York.

Officials don’t understand what happened or why it happened — but they are questioning individuals and trying to find someone who might know how this went down.

This memorial was installed back in September 2016 on Geneva’s Long Pier on Seneca Lake, which is just south of Rochester, New York.

The inscription said, “In memory and in honor of those who serve and protect our great country.”

Now it's been spray painted by a person or persons.