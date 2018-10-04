Police: Utah Man Suspected of Mailing Ricin to Trump, Mattis Arrested

A Man Suspected Of Mailing Ricin To President Donald Trump And Defense Secretary James Mattis Was Taken Into Police Custody In Logan, Utah, According To Authorities.

Captain Tyson Budge of the Logan Utah Police Department announced the arrest to news outlets Wednesday afternoon.

“No wider threat to the public safety exists at this time,” said FBI Salt Lake City field office spokesman Doug Davis. “As it is a pending matter, that’s all we can say at this time.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney for Utah identified the suspect as William Clyde Allen III.

Authorities were investigating two envelopes suspected of containing a suspected poison addressed to top military chiefs and a third with unknown contents sent to President Donald Trump.

A Developing Report Says Packages Delivered To The Pentagon’s Mail Facility Tested Positive For Ricin On Tuesday.

Local news affiliate FOX 5 DC says that the mail did not enter the Pentagon, according to U.S. officials. Both Pentagon Force Protection and Federal Bureau of Inspection (FBI) agents are on scene for additional testing of received mail.

At this time, Pentagon personnel have not been evacuated from the premises.

Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood said in a statement that at least two pieces of mail were suspected of containing the poison, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "if it is made into a partially purified material or refined, ricin can be used as a weapon capable of causing death under certain circumstances."