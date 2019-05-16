Police union mocks de Blasio: ‘Getting upstaged by mayor of South Bend, Indiana’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is the 23rd Democrat to declare his candidacy for president.

His detractors are coming out in droves to mock the prospect.

Perhaps the most biting comes from the NYPD officers union.View image on Twitter

“It is laughable that a mayor who has shown no interest in running New York City for six years now says he wants to mismanage the entire country,” the statement reads from the Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch.

“While the mayor of our nation’s largest city is busy running around Iowa and getting upstaged by the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, there are real problems here at home,” the union says, claiming NYPD cops are suffering from wages 30% below market rate because the mayor has totally check out of our contract process.” – read more